Man sentenced to 5+ years for shooting AR-15 at child’s East St. Louis birthday party

An East St. Louis man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot an AR-15 style rifle at a child’s birthday party.

According to the Department of Justice, Marco B. Orr, 32, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty in April to one count of unlawful firearm possession by a convicted felon. Orr was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

According to court records and evidence presented at Orr’s sentencing hearing, Orr was in a possession of an AR-15 style rifle at a child’s birthday party in East St. Louis on May 2, 2020. He was seen on a surveillance camera discharging the rifle into the air several times.

An East St. Louis police officer later recovered the rifle inside a vehicle. Police said the rifle was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine. Orr is not allowed to possess a gun due to a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Orr was also sentenced to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

The case against Orr was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a project of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.