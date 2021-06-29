Crime

Former Columbia mayor sentenced for lying to feds about commissions on city contracts

Former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson was sentenced Monday to two years probation, a $500 fine, and 40 hours of community service for lying to federal investigators about referral commissions he received on city contracts.
Former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson was sentenced Monday to two years probation, a $500 fine, and 40 hours of community service for lying to federal investigators about referral commissions he received on city contracts. Belleville News-Democrat file photo

Former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson was sentenced Monday to two years probation, a $500 fine, and 40 hours of community service for lying to federal investigators about referral commissions he received on city contracts.

Hutchinson, 56, had been charged with one count of making a false statement to the federal Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force. He resigned as mayor of the Monroe County town after his indictment by a federal grand jury in February.

In March, Hutchinson pleaded guilty to the charge in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

The federal indictment described Hutchinson as a licensed insurance agent who owned a closely held Illinois corporation called BMC Associates, Inc. Unbeknownst to the city council or the city manager, Hutchinson and his corporation received referral commissions from certain insurance contracts the city of Columbia placed with two other companies, according to the federal indictment.

Under the Illinois Public Officer Prohibited Activities law, Hutchinson was prohibited from having a personal financial interest in any contract, work, or business of the municipality. Hutchinson failed to disclose his referral commissions on an annual ethics form filed with the county clerk in 2018.

The following year, when questioned by an FBI agent and a federal task force officer, he falsely reported he had no personal financial interest in the city’s insurance contract with one of the two companies, the indictment said.

The federal indictment gave the following background on the Hutchinson case:

FBI-Springfield investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith prosecuted the case.

BND reporter Teri Maddox contributed to this story.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service