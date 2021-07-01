Suspect eludes Madison County deputies in ‘massive manhunt’

A 38-year-old man considered armed and dangerous escaped a “massive manhunt” in Madison County on Wednesday and remains at large a day later, the sheriff’s office said.

Mark Alan Chappell of Dorsey was charged with disarming a police officer and obstructing justice, according to a news release from Captain David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Chappell is accused of grabbing a deputy’s firearm when deputies tried to arrest him but the deputy was able to maintain control of the weapon.

“The subject fled from the confrontation and a massive manhunt took place,” the news release stated. “Several area agencies assisted in the manhunt. Initial efforts to locate the subject were unsuccessful.”

Deputies were investigating a complaint that a resident saw a man wearing a backpack walking up to a neighbor’s home off Edwardsville Road (Illinois 143) near Edwardsville and quickly leaving and also a complaint of a man attempting to open a screen door and peering into windows.

“The public is urged to use extreme caution if they encounter the subject. The public is also asked not to take any enforcement action, as he is considered armed and dangerous,” the news release said.

Deputies believe the man provided a “false name” before he escaped, according to the news release.