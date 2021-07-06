Man sentenced at East St. Louis federal courthouse for his part in drug ring

A Kansas man was sentenced in the U.S. for Southern District of Illinois for distributing drugs in East St. Louis and other large cities.

Lloyd Parker, 32, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was sentenced to 262 months in a federal prison on charges of conspiracy, distribution and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, Parker and his organization, distributed at least 240 pounds of meth and 48 kilograms of cocaine from 2014 to 2018 in East St. Louis, Los Angeles, Houston, Memphis, Jackson, Mississippi and Ontario, California.

Parker pleaded guilty to the charges on March 9. In addition to his prison time, he’ll serve a five-year term of supervised release and pay a $700 fine. Some of his co-conspirators in the operation also have been charged and are awaiting trial.

Prosecution of the case was done through an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and investigated by the DEA, IRS, U.S. Postal Inspector and Illinois State Police, according to a release from the federal court.