Fairview Heights police investigating death of elderly woman whose body was found in home

An elderly woman’s body was found inside a home in the 300 block of Oxford Drive on Monday morning, according to Fairview Heights police.

Police went to the residence at 9:40 a.m. for a well-being check and found the woman in a bedroom, according to Officer Tim Mueller, the department spokesman.

A relative who was living with the victim is being held, police said.

Police do not know how long the woman had been deceased, but it appears to have been for an extended period of time.

Police stated they do not know the cause of death. An autopsy by is being scheduled.

No further information was released.