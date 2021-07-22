Five charged following police raid of alleged Madison County drug house

The Major Case Squad has released descriptions of two persons of interest and their vehicle in relation to the shooting death of a 46-year-old man early Sunday at a Sauget gas station. Provided

After a month-long investigation of a suspected drug house, two South Roxana residents have been charged with felony crimes.

Steven Russell, 48, and Alton native Paul Bollinger, 32, were charged Thursday with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Their bond is set at $50,000 each.

According to a release, South Roxana Police initially were called to investigate a suspected drug house in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue, where one of its inhabitants was wanted on felony warrants.

The suspect attempted to escape on foot, diving through a window to avoid arrest by Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, the release stated. Sgt. David Davis continued to chase and was able to detain him.

Russell and Bollinger were then taken into custody.

Police said three others were arrested in connection with the alleged activity at the house.

The investigation is ongoing, said Coles, adding that he expects additional charges to be filed.

“The South Roxana Police Department have had issues with two specific residences in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue that have caused many problems for the residents of our town,” Coles said. “I will allocate all my attention and resources to ensure these problems no longer exist.”