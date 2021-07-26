Belleville man charged with sexually assaulting nursing home resident

The St. Clair County State’s ’s Attorneys office on Monday issued aggravated criminal sexual assault charges against a Belleville healthcare worker.

Richard P. Kuklinski, 61, of 413 South 20th St., is accused of committing a criminal sexual act on a victim who was aged 60 or older and who he knew was incapable of consenting.

According to the charging documents, Kuklinski committed the alleged assault on Dec. 16, 2020 while he was employed at the New Athens Home for the Aged, 203 South Johnson Street.

Another employee witnessed the incident and told police what happened, New Athens Chief of Police Leo Simburger said in Monday.

Simburger was arrested and held fir a brief time in 2020 but New Athens police released him pending the further investigation. Kuklinski’s attorney said he expects Kuklinski to turn himself in.

Bail for Kuklinski was set at $100,000.