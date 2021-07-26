Madison County motorcyclist dies in crash with teenage driver

Lebanon and Illnois State Police officers are investigating the death of a man fatally struck by a car on Thursday.

A 55-year-old motorcyclist died Monday morning when he was struck by an oncoming car trying to pass another vehicle in Madison County, according to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Matthew S. Foster of Hartford died in the head-on collision, according to a news release.

The teenager driving the car, Deven J. Alexander, 19, of Alton, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper passing on the left, not wearing a seatbelt and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

According to ISP, Alexander was driving southbound in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am on Fosterburg Road near Serenity Drive at about 6:24 a.m. when he caught up to another vehicle and began passing it. Alexander then collided head-on with a northbound 1998 Kraft-Tech motorcycle being driven by Foster.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Illinois State Police said the crash remains under investigation and no additional information will be released.