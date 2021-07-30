Employee at Belleville children’s home charged with sexual assault of a resident

A 47-year old East St. Louis man was charged on Friday with criminal sexual assault of a minor at the St. John Bosco Center, a residential facility for children, where he worked.

Ricky Darling, 1729 Lawrence Ave, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts if aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Darling was arrested July 28 at his home. He is currently being held at St. Clair County Jail on $200,000 bond.

The criminal complaint filed by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office accuses Darling of several illegal acts against the child between June 1 and July 23, including sexual penetration.

Darling “held a position of trust or supervision” in relation to the “female child who was at least 13-years of age but not over 18,” the criminal complaint document said. Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said the victim is 14 years old.

The residential center is for children in the foster care system deemed too traumatized for placement with a family.

Attempts to reach the St. John Bosco Center for information about Darling’s position, duties and title have not been returned.

Heffernan said police officers were dispatched to St. John Bosco Center at 900 Royal Heights Road on July 28, when staff reported an alleged sexual assault.

Staff at the residential facility for children provided the officers information about the incident and told them the victim had been taken to a St. Louis hospital.

Police and investigators with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) interviewed the victim on July 27 at the St. Clair County Child Advocacy Center. Belleville detectives also interviewed several witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from St. John Bosco.

Forensic evidence has been sent to the Illinois State Police Forensic laboratory in Belleville for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing, but it is not believed that there were any additional victims at the facility, Heffernan said.

“Belleville police have been in contact with the State’s Attorney’s office throughout this investigation,” he said. “The State’s Attorney’s office completed their review of the facts presented by Belleville detectives this morning.”

Heffernan expressed appreciation to all of the agencies that provided assistance to the Belleville Police Department during the investigation.