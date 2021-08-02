Illinois State Police investigate shooting death of man at St. Clair County gas station

A 34–year old Washington Park man was shot multiple times and later died at a St. Louis hospital, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

According to Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds, officers were dispatched to the Mobile gas station at 1441 Kingshighway, Washington Park, shortly after midnight Monday in response to reports of the shooting.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by Illinois State Police. No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown, Bonds said.