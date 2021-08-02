Two face charges of home invasion, murder in stabbing death of East St. Louis woman

One man was charged with home invasion and another with first-degree murder Monday in connection with the stabbing death of an East St. Louis woman.

Prosecutors with St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office say Joseph L. Binford, 40, stabbed 44-year-old Dwonique Seay at her residence “in the area of 15th Street” Saturday at about 6:15 a.m.

Seay was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers with the Illinois State Police Criminal Investigation division and Public Safety Enforcement Group and the East St. Louis Police Department quickly identified Binford and Demonte M. Moore, 26, as suspects, according to an ISP release.

Both were taken into custody without incident a short time later, police said. Moore was charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon and is being held on $250,000 bond. Binford’s bond is $1 million. Both are being held at St. Clair County Jail, said police.