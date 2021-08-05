Two people shot, one dead in Cahokia Heights

Cahokia Heights Police officers found one person dead and another wounded after responding to a call that shots had been fired in the 100 block of Bobby Moran Drive in the early-morning hours Thursday.

St Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. identified the deceased victim as Antwon Williams, 37. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:12 a.m, Dye said.

Although no one has been arrested, Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said police have identified a potential suspect.

Thomas said Williams and the suspect are believed to have gotten into an altercation some time prior to the shooting.

The second victim, whose identity police have not been released, is in stable condition, Thomas said.

Thomas said the report of the gunfire was called into the police station at 2:11 a.m.

”At the scene officers found one man dead and another one with gun shot wounds,” he said.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this shooting in Cahokia Height is asked to call the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618 332-1185