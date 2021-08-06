Freeburg couple bilks elderly family member to purchase camper, truck and second home

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois courthouse in East St. Louis. Provided

A a pair of seniors citizens from Freeburg pleaded guilty to defrauding another elderly family member out of more than $200,000 so they could purchase a camper, a pickup truck, a second home and fund upgrades to their house.

As their victim’s power of attorney, Ronald and Jean Speiser, both 81, deposited a check for more than a quarter-million dollars from the sale of their relative’s house into a joint account at Citizens Community Bank in Mascoutah, according to the federal indictment in the U.S. District Court for Southern Illinois.

From about December of 2018 to “at least” June of 2020, the couple spent more than $200,000 of the victim’s money on themselves. Their spending spree included more than $50,000 in home renovations, more than a year’s worth of personal credit card bills, a $29,000 camper, a $23,000 truck and a down payment on a second home.

The Speisers will serve 12 months of home confinement and pay full restitution to their relative, according to a plea agreement. They have until their scheduled sentencing on Nov. 18 to pay back $119,000, the plea agreement states.

The case was investigated by Adult Protective Services, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

The Elder Fraud Initiative through the U.S. Department of Justice maintains a 24-hour hotline where suspected fraud against people 60 or older can be reported. The number is 1-833-372-8311.