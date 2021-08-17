Shed burglary investigation brings down southwest Illinois auto theft, weapons ring

An investigation into a string of residential shed burglaries in rural Madison County turned into a multi-jurisdictional sting of an auto-theft ring.

The result, so far, has been the recovery of three stolen vehicles, the seizure of “a large amount” of drugs and weapons, and criminal charges against eight people.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Monday credited cooperation with other law-enforcement agencies in identifying patterns across numerous crimes and in locating the suspects. According to a sheriff’s department release, those agencies included Bethalto Police, Macoupin County Sheriff, Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, Alton Police, Wood River Police, and Jersey County Sheriff.

Charged Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office were:

Matthew E. Bandy, 42, of Moro was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, and unlawful use of property. His bond was revoked on a previous charge on unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Bryan J. Hicks, 37, of Moro was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (over 5 grams). His bond was set at $60,000.

Billy J. McCane, 32, of Moro was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and offenses related to motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $60,000.

Kelsey L. Henke, 30, of Moro was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and offenses related to motor vehicle theft. Her bond was set at $60,000.

Chances R. Hart, 28, of Cottage Hills was charged with offenses related to motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $60,000.

Curtis L. Faust, 22, of St. Louis was charged with armed habitual criminal (class x), unlawful possession of weapon by felon (class 2), offense related to motor vehicle. His bond was set at $150,000.

Shirley K. Black, 30, of Alton was charged with offenses related to motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $80,000.

Larry D. Thompson, 35, of Alton was charged with three counts of offenses related to motor vehicle, criminal damage to property over $10,000, and aggravated fleeing eluding. His bond was set at $150,000.

Each face additional charges from other city departments and through other counties, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the release, the cases all “had common denominators” and some evidence also corroborated that they may be linked. The majority of the burglary and stolen vehicle reports were similar and firearms were also taken in some of the offense, it stated.

“We had crimes that were in other venues other than ours so we were working with other departments throughout the county that were experiencing those crimes,” said Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Maj. Jeff Connor.

The investigation led law enforcement to 7419 Old Moro Road in Moro, where a search warrant was served. Several of the arrests were made at that time, the sheriff’s department release stated, and one of the vehicles reported stolen was recovered.

A firearm and significant amount of narcotics were also confiscated.

The joint investigation revealed, however, that other suspects were still on the loose.

It was during a police pursuit on Interstate I-55 Friday that another stolen vehicle was recovered and two more suspects were arrested. Again, a large amount of suspected stolen property, narcotics, and firearms were confiscated, the sheriff’s department stated.

Another suspect was located in a stolen vehicle in the Cottage Hills area later that evening. The suspect attempted to flee but was captured, police said.

No one was injured during the pursuits.

The release stated that the case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained will be provided.