Man is wounded in East St. Louis drive-by shooting as he stood near friend’s van

An East St. Louis man was shot in his foot while he stood outside a friend’s van Monday.

Police said they are looking for the drive-by shooter, but have not identified any suspects at this time.

The shooting happened about 10:00 a.m. in the 6700 block of Mary Avenue.

A witness told police he was outside in a friend’s van when someone he didn’t know passed by and started shooting, according to East St. Louis police.

In a separate shooting, police were dispatched Monday to 74th and State streets in reference to a male shooting victim. Police located the victim and determined he was wounded, but he refused medical attention.

He told police he knew who shot him, East St. Louis police said.

Police have a person of interest, but no one has been arrested.