Man charged with first-degree murder in death of a Belleville apartment landlord

A man was charged on Saturday in a Belleville landlord’s death, according to authorities.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Arthur R. Parris, 48, of Belleville, with one count of first-degree murder, according to a Belleville Police Department statement.

The department stated that Belleville police officers began investigating when they responded to a report of a fight in the 200 block of Walnut Street at 4:42 p.m. Friday and found a man lying on the ground with “an apparent stab wound.”

The man later died at a local hospital. Police did not release his identity on Saturday afternoon because his family had not been notified by the coroner’s office.

Belleville Police said that the man who died was the landlord of the apartment building where Parris was located, and that Parris was a tenant, based on their preliminary investigation.

Officers arrested Parris on Friday and said they are not seeking any other suspects. Parris remained in custody at the Belleville Police Department on Saturday. His bond was set at $800,000.