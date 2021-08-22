Man shot to death early Sunday in East St. Louis. Local, IL state police investigate

A 46-year-old East St. Louis resident was shot and killed early Sunday in the 2500 block of Waverly Avenue.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Deon Antwane Whittaker, 46.

Whittaker was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:38 a.m., Dye said.

Police said they have not made any arrests, and they have not established a motive.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating.

Perry said that while he is not happy that there have been eight homicides in 2021, he said there has been a marked decrease compared to the past.

“Yes, we have had three homicides this summer compared to 18 last summer.” he said. “So, there has been a substantial decrease in homicides. We still have a lot of work to do, but i think we are headed in the right direction.”

Perry attributes the decline in homicides to the hard work of East St. Louis police officers and the additional help the department has had from PSEG, the Public Safety Enforcement Group. The group was formed by the Illinois State Police.

“The joint effort between the East St. Louis Police Department and PSEG is making a difference. I think the message is getting out there to the people who are committing the homicides that we will find them and arrest them,” Perry said.

The PSEG group is made up of 16 people that include East St. Louis Police officers, Illinois State Police and federal task force officers