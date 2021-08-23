St. Clair County coroner releases identity of slain Belleville apartment landlord

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. says the Belleville man who died Friday night from stab wounds is William R. Fairies, 62, of DelRoy Court.

Fairies was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Friday at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Dye said Sunday.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Arthur R. Parris, 48, of Belleville, with one count of first-degree murder in Fairies’ death, according to a Belleville Police Department statement.

Police said officers responded to a report of a fight in the 200 block of Walnut Street at 4:42 p.m. Friday and found a man lying on the ground with “an apparent stab wound.”

Fairies was the landlord of the apartment where Parris was a tenant, according to the police department’s preliminary investigation.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Parris was arrested Friday. Police said they are not seeking any other suspects.

Parris was being held on $800,000 bond.





