Man shot while driving his car in Cahokia Heights

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old Cahokia Heights man with a gunshot wound while he was driving through Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.

Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said police were dispatched to the 600 block of Range Lane after receiving a call that reported the shooting.

Officers found the victim inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, Thomas said. His condition has not been released.

Police have not identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-332-4212.