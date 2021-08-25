Crime

Man shot while driving his car in Cahokia Heights

Provided

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old Cahokia Heights man with a gunshot wound while he was driving through Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.

Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said police were dispatched to the 600 block of Range Lane after receiving a call that reported the shooting.

Officers found the victim inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, Thomas said. His condition has not been released.

Police have not identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-332-4212.

Mother Baltimore

A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service