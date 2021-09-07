Stray bullet strikes 3-year-old girl lying in bed in East St. Louis apartment

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A 3-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet while she was lying in her bed Sunday morning in an apartment at the Roosevelt Homes in East St. Louis.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was in serious condition at a St. Louis hospital, said Cortez Slack, director of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority.

Slack said housing authority security officers and East St. Louis police went to the building at 1328 N. 44th Street after they received a report of shots fired.

“At the scene we found a 3-year old who had been struck by a stray bullet,” Slack said.

Slack said preliminary information indicates that there had been disturbance in which shots were fired, and the child was struck by a stray bullet.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Slack said police are investigating and have not arrested anyone.