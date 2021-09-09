‘Multiple people’ shot outside East St. Louis store, police say

Police report “multiple people” were shot outside the East Side Meat Market at 510 Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis on Thursday afternoon. dholtmann@bnd.com

East St. Louis and Illinois State Police have responded to a report of “multiple people” shot in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred outside the East Side Meat Market at 510 Martin Luther King Drive, according to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry.

Details of the shooting are not yet available to be released, Perry said.

Two police helicopters and a plane were flying over the area at 6:15 p.m.

Officers have blocked off Martin Luther King Drive and St. Louis Avenue.

Also, officers were seen investigating a Toyota RAV4 crashed on the MetroLink tracks at the Martin Luther King Drive crossing.

Illinois State Police released a statement saying troopers were on the scene at Martin Luther King Drive and North Sixth Street where “multiple victims” were struck.

“The situation is still rapidly evolving,” the statement said. “Additional information will be provided once it becomes available. Please avoid the area.”

MetroLink announced that the system was shut down between the Fifth & Missouri and Emerson Park stations. Bus shuttles were being used to ferry passengers around this section of the tracks.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we get more information