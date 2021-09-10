East St. Louis shooting that left seven people injured was `targeted’ attack, police say

A shooting Thursday in East St. Louis that left six people and a child injured was “targeted,” the city’s police chief said Friday night.

During a press conference at East St. Louis City Hall, Police Chief Kendall Perry said he didn’t want to speculate on the motive of the shooting, but confirmed it wasn’t random and that the suspects are known by local police.

“They were not shooting randomly, they had a target,” he said. “I don’t know what their motive was.”

On Thursday, authorities launched a search for suspects after seven people were shot in the area of Sixth Street and Martin Luther King Drive, near East Side Meat Market, around 4 p.m.

Illinois State Police announced that three suspects were arrested in the basement of a partially demolished building around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The three male suspects were arrested in some woods, not far from the shooting scene, Perry said.

The names of the suspects and victims have not been released.

Perry said the seven victims are being treated in area hospitals.

He noted that investigators found 9mm and assault rifle ammo shells at the scene of the shooting.

Mayor Robert Eastern III announced at the press conference an overnight, daily curfew would go into effect, effective immediately. All businesses, parks, bars and other public places will close at midnight until further notice. In addition, parks in the city will be closed during weekends.