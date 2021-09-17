St. Louis woman found dead in a car in East St. Louis. She appeared to have been shot

A Missouri woman was found dead in a car at a railroad yard on 22nd Street in East St. Louis early Thursday, authorities said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Destiny Smith of 8600 block of Melrose in St. Louis, Mo. She is believed to be in her 20s.

Smith was pronounced at the scene at 1000 S. 22nd Street, in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Police officers were sent to the railroad yard to assist officers from the Alton and Southern Railway Co. who reported hearing shots fired and an accident that occurred in the parking lot.

An unidentified male was arrested on scene. Police are not saying what his role was, if any, in connection to the shooting. Police located an unresponsive female in a car, an East St Louis Police Department press release said.

The woman appeared to have been shot, the press release stated. Police are not saying whether they know the motive for the shooting.

Police said no further details will be released at this time.