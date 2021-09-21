Madison County man sentenced for 2020 home invasion and battery

gavel in courtroom Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Alton man has pleaded guilty to home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with crimes that took place last year.

Devonta Cotton, 26, of Alton, was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the home invasion count and a 15-year sentence for the count of aggravated assault with a firearm in exchange for the guilty plea.

Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder accepted the guilty pleas from Cotton.

The home invasion charge stemmed from a March 2020 incident in Alton, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. Cotton and two others entered a home on Gold Street in Alton, battered the homeowner and stole multiples items.

The aggravated battery charge is in relation to an incident that occurred on April 8, 2020 in Alton, said Haine. Cotton was involved in a shooting that resulted in severe injuries to a separate victim.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two charges are Class X felonies, with a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years in prison.

“Violent acts that intimidate neighbors and seriously injure bystanders are inexcusable and have no place in Madison County, and my thoughts and prayers go to the victims in this case,” Haine said. “I’m pleased that this sentence will ensure that the defendant will be off the streets and will not pose a threat to the community for many years.”