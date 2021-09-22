East St. Louis man charged with armed robbery of Fairview Heights filling station

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged an East St. Louis man with the armed robbery of a Fairview Heights gas station.

Jerry D. Pirtle, 31, of the 500 block of North 45th Street in East St. Louis, faces charges of felony counts of armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after Fairview Heights Police say he pulled a gun on a clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

Police were dispatched to the Circle K at 10070 Bunkum Road about about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, according to a release from the department.

After taking the cash from the register, Pirtle fled the scene in a vehicle, which officers quickly identified. On Friday, Sept. 17, detectives located the car and, while interviewing its owner, discovered that Pirtle was inside the vehicle owner’s home, the release stated.

With the help of St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies, Pirtle was taken in to custody and the weapon allegedly used in the crime was seized.

Pirtle is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Judge Patricia Kievlan set bond at $50,000.