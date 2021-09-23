Roller crash in Monroe County leads to arrest of wanted Millstadt man

A tip led to the police capture of a 48-year old Millstadt man who was wanted for a Wayne County, Missouri probation violation Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at the ramp from Illinois 158 westbound to Illinois Route 3 northbound in Monroe County at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers found that a white, 2015 Jeep Wrangler had left the roadway and overturned, State police said.

Before first responders arrived, the driver, John H. Cooper, of Millstadt, fled the scene on foot, state police said.

On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., police received a tip about Cooper’s whereabouts.

ISP, Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area near Bluffside road and East Cherry Street in Columbia, according to an ISP release.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cooper was arrested without incident, and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He’ll be released to Wayne County Missouri Sheriff’s office, the ISP press release said.

Police did not release any information pertaining to the nature of Cooper’s probation.

They said, “No further information is available at this time.”