Illinois State Police investigating murder, officer-involved shooting in Washington Park

The St. Clair County coroner’s office identified a 35-year-old man believed to have been murdered in Washington Park. Provided

Illinois State Police agents are investigating what connection, if any, exists between a murder in Washington Park and an officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis in the early-morning hours Friday.

ISP says the murder occurred at 12:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Avon Place. KSDK-TV reports spotting a Washington Park Police cruiser with multiple bullet holes in the windshield parked about 20 yards from the murder victim.

Police have reported no injuries to an officer.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the Washington Park murder victim as Delian Quincy Smith, 35, of the 5600 block of 58th Street, East St. Louis.

An exchange of gunfire involving police happened a short-time later at 25th Street and Argonne Drive East St. Louis.

St. Louis police said the crash is believed to be related to a shooting and police pursuit out of Washington Park.

Illinois State Police is leading the investigation of both incidents.

A person described as “a person of interest,” was taken into custody in St. Louis by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. KSDK reported that Metropolitan Police believe a car crash at North Fourth Street and Convention Plaza in downtown St. Louis was connected to a pursuit out of Washington Park.

This remains a developing investigation. More information will be reported as it becomes available.