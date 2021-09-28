East St. Louis man faces 20 years in federal prison on gun, drug charges

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois courthouse in East St. Louis. Provided

An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Monday.

An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration led to the arrest of Anthony Wisham, 59, of East St. Louis, who was charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

In his guilty plea, Wisham admitted to distributing one-ounce quantities of fentanyl on September 15, 2020, in East St. Louis. Wisham faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to a release from the federal court.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the East St. Louis federal courthouse.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak prosecuting the case.

