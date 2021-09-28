Two shot, one dead in East St. Louis

A man died after he and another man were shot In East St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Kenneth R. Brown, 36, of the 1700 block of North 38th Street, East St. Louis.

The shooting occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at the corner of 38th and Waverly, according to East St. Louis Police. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, Dye said.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said there have been no arrests made. Police have not established a motive or the shooting, he said.

The other victim stable condition Perry said.

No further information has been released. Perry said Illinois State Police are handling the homicide investigation.