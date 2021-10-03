Crime

Southwest Illinois police department creates database to help recover stolen bicycles

The Caseyville Police Department is trying to get ahead of a surging trend of bicycle thefts in the village.

A bicycle database was designed to deter thefts of bicycles and help victims of theft recover their bikes, said Caseyville Detective Det. Danny Allison.

Residents are asked to submit the information that officers will enter in the data base. Here’s how it works:

There are currently eight different bicycles stored in the Caseyville Bicycle Data. Some are bikes that have been recovered by police and others are from owners that have voluntarily brought their bicycles in to be registered, Allison said.

There have been two stolen bicycles that have been reported since the beginning of the program.

The bicycles are physically stored at the Caseyville Police Station until the owner is located, Allison said.

