Man charged in Shiloh shooting, home invasion

Provided

A 55-year-old Shiloh man was arrested after a woman was shot in her mouth early Sunday morning on Yorkshire Lane.

Shiloh police said the shooting was not a random act and that the suspect is a family member of multiple people involved.

The shooting victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures.

Frederick H. Williams Sr. of the first block of York Port Drive was charged Monday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office with home invasion/armed with a firearm and three counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Williams also was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Williams is accused of forcing his way into a residence on Yorkshire Lane with a gun.

One adult and two juveniles were forced by the suspect to respond to a different location within the neighborhood using the threat of force and restraints, according to a news release from the Shiloh Police Department.

“All parties eventually returned to the residence on Yorkshire Lane and waited for a different family member to return,” the news release said.

When the family member returned, an altercation occurred and a woman was shot in the mouth, Shiloh police said.

Williams was arrested in the area of Anderson Lane at Antiquity Lane. He was being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $880,000 bail.