Man accused of killing Edwardsville attorney accepts deal, changes plea to guilty

On the morning before opening arguments were set to begin in his trial, Timothy Banowetz, 30, a former Missouri college student accused of stabbing to death prominent attorney and philanthropist Randy Gori, accepted a deal from Madison County prosecutors and changed his plea to guilty.

Banowetz will be sentenced for one charge of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in connection with the Jan. 4, 2020 crime at Gori’s rural Edwardsville home.

Eight members of the Gori family were in the courtroom after the Circuit Judge Kyle Napp accepted the plea. They sobbed and hugged as members of the prosecution team shook their hands and instructed them to begin preparing victim impact statements for the sentencing hearing.

“I’m glad it’s settled today. It was a heinous crime for no reason,” said Randy Gori’s father, Lee Gori, as he stepped into his car in the Justice Center parking lot. “And if he (Banowetz) had talked to him (Randy Gori), Randy would have given him money, anything to save the kids.”

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Walking out of the Criminal Justice Center, he told members of the media that he did not expect a plea agreement this morning.

“I did not see it coming,” he said, later adding, “There’s nothing like facing a jury of your peers to focus the mind.”

Sentencing guidelines in Illinois are 20 to 60 years on the murder charge and 6 to 10 years on each of the armed robbery counts.

As part of the deal, Madison County prosecutors are asking that Banowetz’s sentence be capped at 60 years.

Judge Napp may apply a heavier sentence, however, if she determines the crime to have been especially heinous.

The sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Banowetz walked into the social-distanced courtroom with no handcuffs, wearing a gray button-down shirt with black pants and a paper face mask. He told the judge he accepted the charges, certifying that he was not under the influence of drugs or some mental incapacity.

The prosecution then laid out what evidence they would have presented had the trial gone forward this week.

Police found Gori dead about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in his isolated home at 4586 Mooney Creek Lane, northeast of Edwardsville.

They called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate. The following Monday, former Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that Banowetz was being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and an offense related to vehicle theft.

Banowetz had been apprehended Sunday morning in a wooded area about 1,200 feet from the Gori home. According to the charges, he bound the hands of Gori and two minor children before using a knife to stab Gori, then stole cash and two cellphones and fled in the Rolls-Royce.

Banowetz pleaded “not guilty” at his arrangement after being indicted by a grand jury.

Banowetz lived in Wenzville, Missouri, and later St. Louis, but authorities believe he was homeless at the time of his arrest. He had recently been enrolled at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

