Madison County man charged in death of infant daughter

A Madison County man has been charged in connection with the death of his six-month-old daughter.

Thomas Dellamano, 38, of Edwardsville, is facing two counts of first degree murder, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

On Sept. 28, first responders were dispatched to a call for medical assistance for Dellamano’s child. The infant girl was transported to a local hospital and died Monday from injuries consistent with being shaken, according to county prosecutors.

Each murder count is punishable of up to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

Dellamano is currently in custody in the Madison County jail on $1 million bond.