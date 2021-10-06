Surveillance video shows car used by suspects in an East St. Louis murder

Illinois State Police on Wednesday released a surveillance video in an effort to get the public’s assistance in finding a car used by suspects connected to a homicide in East St. Louis last month.

The car is a red, four-door sedan with either a light gray or white front, driver’s side quarter panel.

The murder occurred at the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

A 47-year-old man was shot at the intersection and died in area hospital.

The victim’s name was not released and additional information about the homicide was not released by the state police.

The man was walking in the 1000 block of East Broadway when he was shot, according to information released by the East St. Louis Police Department.

No arrests have been made in the murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group at 618-346-3555 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.