New SWIC president will make $172,000 a year if he’s approved Monday night

The Southwestern Illinois College Board of Trustees scheduled a special meeting Monday to consider appointing the community college’s new leader — and the candidate is the head of the board.

Former SWIC president Georgia Costello retired on June 30. Her replacement could be Nick Mance, the SWIC board’s chairman.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Marsh Conference Room of the Belleville campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., to consider a three-year contract with Mance.

He has been a SWIC board member since 1993, according to the college’s website. The website states that Mance is also a partner in the accounting firm The Mance Leahy Group in Columbia.

Under the proposed contract, Mance’s salary as college president would be $172,000. He would also receive $750 per month for an expense account, a car allowance of $750 per month for using his own vehicle for college business and $400 per month for equipment and technology. That would bring his total earnings to $194,800.

Georgia Costello’s salary and extra pay totaled $194,763 in 2018, according to the Illinois Community College Board’s salary database.

What SWIC wants in a new president

Costello announced her plans to retire back in November 2017 in a memo to the college’s board of trustees. They began accepting applications for the position nearly six months later on May 22.

Candidates for the SWIC president position were encouraged to submit their applications by June 14. It’s unclear how many applications the college received.

There were two closed-door meetings scheduled on June 18 and June 22 for the trustees to discuss personnel.

According to the application packet provided to the Belleville News-Democrat by SWIC, the board of trustees were looking for specific qualifications, including an applicant who:

▪ understands the “paramount importance” of management and growth of student enrollment.

▪ understands the role that the public and private, pre-K-12 schools play in the success of the college.

▪ understands the community college’s role in serving the community.

▪ is dedicated to the entire college service area, with knowledge of political subdivisions, political structure and school funding.

▪ has skills to work collaboratively.

▪ has interpersonal and human relations skills — “a proven consensus builder with a leadership style that allows others to perform their responsibilities.”

▪ has leadership ability to implement the college’s strategic vision and is open to new ideas.

▪has the ability to foster community relations and form partnerships with business and industry, education and other community agencies.

▪ has a network of professional contacts and is experienced in legislative and governmental relations.

▪understands and supports the role of economic development.

▪ has an effective communication style, which includes persuasive speaking, writing and listening skills.

▪ has demonstrated an ability to be accessible and visible to constituents within the organization, community and regional area.

▪ has the ability to solve problems and willingness to make tough decisions.

▪ has the commitment to establishing a relationship with the SWIC board of trustees.

