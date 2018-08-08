Breese school district hires temporary superintendent from Carlyle

Breese District 12 has picked an interim superintendent since the school board and the last district leader mutually agreed to part ways.

District 12 hired Joe Novsek to temporarily replace former superintendent Jeff Strieker.

Novsek couldn’t immediately be reached Tuesday for comment. He is coming to Breese District 12 from nearby Carlyle Unit 1, where he worked as superintendent.

Strieker and Breese District 12 decided to end his contract for both professional and personal reasons, according to a statement the school board issued on behalf of the district and Strieker. The statement specifically said their separation agreement wasn’t a result of fault or misconduct.

Six weeks before they signed the agreement, the teacher union stated that it had no confidence in Strieker. In a statement, union president Heather Todd said the vote of no-confidence was to let the school board know that teachers had “concerns.”

Strieker’s last day was June 30. He will receive a year’s pay as severance and health insurance coverage until 2020 at the latest under the agreement.

Carlyle Unit 1 picked Dustin Bilbruck to replace Novsek as superintendent. Bilbruck previously worked as the principal of Carlyle Junior High School.

Bryan Rainey is taking over as the junior high principal in Carlyle.