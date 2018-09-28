Smithton school asks voters for $5 million so it can stop using trailer as a library

Starting in 2012, Smithton fifth-grade students walked between a trailer and the school when they needed to use the bathroom. Their classes were housed in the trailer, which had no running water, because the student population in Smithton School District 130 was outgrowing the building. Students moved out of the trailer in the 2018-19 school year. It continues to be used for office space. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com