These schools have the most educated teachers. What does that mean for test scores?

Freeburg School District 77 had the largest percentage of highly-educated teachers of any school district in the metro-east last year.

Most of the Freeburg teaching staff — 78 percent — had a master’s degree or higher in 2017, according to state data.

The second-largest percentage was 71 percent at O’Fallon School District 203, followed by 68 percent in Monroe County’s Waterloo School District 5.

Teachers need at least a bachelor’s degree to work. If they go back to school to study for a master’s or doctorate degree, they increase their salaries.

But does their level of education affect their students’ performance? Here’s a look at what the data shows:

Test scores

Freeburg 77 includes Freeburg Community High School, and O’Fallon 203 includes O’Fallon Township High School. Waterloo 5 is a unit district that teaches students from pre-K to high school.

The school districts all surpassed 2017 state averages on the assessments their students took. One of the elementary schools in Waterloo was even recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for its test scores last year.

These are the percentages of students who scored high enough to meet the state’s standards for what they should know about science:

▪ O’Fallon: 72 percent

▪ Freeburg: 71 percent

▪ Waterloo: 64 percent

▪ State average: 51 percent

And about math and English:

▪ Waterloo elementary-level: 60 percent

▪ State average elementary-level: 34 percent

▪ Waterloo High: 52 percent

▪ O’Fallon High: 52 percent

▪ Freeburg High: 48 percent

▪ State average high school-level: 39 percent

Teacher pay

With higher degrees, Freeburg School District 77’s teachers made $62,440 on average in 2017, according to state data.

O’Fallon School District 203’s average salary was slightly lower at $61,494, while teachers in Waterloo School District 5 were paid an average of $48,008.

All of the districts were below the statewide average salary for teachers, which is $64,516.

Trend

The three districts have employed some of the metro-east’s most educated teachers every year from 2013 to 2017.

They are among 22 area districts where more than half of the teaching staff has consistently had a degree higher than a bachelor’s for the last five years.

Several Belleville school districts are also on that list, including Belleville 118, Belleville 201, Belle Valley 119 and Whiteside 115.





East St. Louis 189 is another district where more than half of the teachers have had master’s degrees or higher over the five-year period.