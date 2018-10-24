2017 salaries for 3 area colleges added to BND Public Pay Database

Public salary records for three colleges in Southern Illinois from 2017 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.
The records reflect salaries of elected officials and employees of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Kaskaskia College in Centralia and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
The database can be found online at https://www.bnd.com/publicpay.
The two highest earners at each school included:
- Carlo Montemagno, late SIUC Chancellor: $376,923;
- Barry Hinson, SIUC head coach for men’s basketball: $353,938;
- Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark Community College president: $324,017;
- Linda Chapman, Lewis and Clark Community College vice president: $232,761;
- Penny Quinn, Kaskaskia College president: $220,562;
Gregory Labyak, Kaskaskia College vice president of instructional services: $151,383.
SIU spent the most on professor salaries with a total of $18.9 million on associate professors and $17.7 million on professors. Paying chairpersons was also a top expense with the university spending $5.8 million on their salaries in 2017.
SIU had a total enrollment of 14,554 in 2017, according to the school’s website.
Lewis and Clark Community College spent the most in salaries on the liberal arts department with $2.4 million last year, followed by health sciences ($1.9 million), science, technology, engineering and math ($1.8 million), and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center ($1.5 million). The president’s office cost $463,273 in salaries.
The college’s president was one of the highest paid in the state in 2017, according to Illinois Community College Board records. Ann Rondeau, president of the College of DuPage, made $319,500 in 2017.
The nursing department at Kaskaskia College cost the most of all departments in salaries last year with a total of $895,028, followed by English, biology, mathematics, and buildings and grounds. Salaries in the president’s office totaled $340,328.
Comments