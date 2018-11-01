School evacuated, police investigating after threat found written on bathroom stall

Police were investigating Thursday after a threat was found written on a bathroom stall at Edwardsville High School, according to the district superintendent.
High school administrators found out about the threat just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday and decided to evacuate the building, Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Lynda Andre said in a news release.
The release stated that officials hadn’t determined whether the threat was credible as of 11:53 a.m.
Edwardsville Police Major Mike Fillback confirmed that the department was involved. He said at 12 p.m. that all students were accounted for and safe.
Fillback declined to release further information and directed inquiries to the school district.
All students and staff were moved to “an alternate location,” according to Andre.
Information about the nature of the threat was not released Thursday afternoon.
“We take all threats seriously and began investigating the situation immediately,” Andre wrote in the release.
