Belleville East drumline was top-ranked nationally. Then, they exceeded expectations.

Belleville East drumline prepares for international championship Belleville East High School drumline will compete in the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships in Dayton, Ohio. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville East High School drumline will compete in the Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

A group of 34 students from Belleville East High School’s marching band will compete this weekend at the highest level the school has ever seen.

That’s because Belleville East’s drumline team exceeded judges’ expectations at a regional competition two weeks ago, according to Mark Tessereau, the band director. They decided the students should be competing against even better teams in the championships.

Before regionals, Belleville East had the highest ranking in the country. Tessereau said there was some disappointment at losing their No. 1 spot but excitement about the upcoming Winter Guard International World Drumline Championships this weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

Cheyanne Largent, a Highland High School graduate, said the performance she choreographed for them is loosely based on a Japanese legend that whoever has the patience to fold 1,000 origami cranes will be granted a wish.

She and five other staff members folded paper cranes themselves to suspend across the floor while the students play drums, xylophones and other percussion instruments. And a dancer from the marching band moves around the floor to draw the audience’s attention to different sections.

Folding 1,000 cranes took a few days, according to Largent. “I think we should be granted a wish,” she joked.

The students have been practicing the performance for the last five months and competing for two.

And while they were preparing for band competitions, the students were also getting ready to take the SAT.

Largent said they ended practice early Monday night so the students could get some sleep before taking the test at school on Tuesday.

Freshmen and sophomores took a practice test at the same time juniors were given the SAT, which is both a college entrance exam and a state assessment.

Largent said time management, which the drumline team has been learning since practice began in November, was probably the most valuable skill she got from band when she was in high school. She was part of the color guard.

The team practiced at least six hours a week and sometimes on weekends.

It all ends this weekend with the World Championships.

Belleville East High School Principal Josh Lane said he’s excited for them and proud of how hard they’ve worked to get there.