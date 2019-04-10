Student in handcuffs put into squad car after police called to Belleville West

Police called to Belleville West to break up fight Belleville Police responded to Belleville West High School Wednesday morning after a fight broke out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville Police responded to Belleville West High School Wednesday morning after a fight broke out.

Police were called to Belleville West to break up a fight.

A News-Democrat reporter at the scene saw a student in handcuffs being put into a squad car.

The fight began in the cafeteria at the beginning of the school day, according to a statement from Belleville District 201. There were no weapons involved, and no students or staff members were reported to be injured during the fight, the district stated.

The school resource officer requested the additional police presence because of the large number of students who were in the cafeteria at the time. The administration and Belleville Police Department are each investigating.

District 201 stated that the students involved would be disciplined and could potentially face criminal charges.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.