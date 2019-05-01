Teachers at East St. Louis preschool charged after allegedly making kids stand naked

Two East St. Louis preschool teachers accused of making children stand naked in a closet as punishment now face criminal charges.





The charges were discussed Wednesday during a press conference at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, which runs the Head Start program where the teachers worked at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis.





Tteacher Mary Agbehia, of Edwardsville, and teachers’ aide Shavonda Willis, of Fairview Heights, were each charged with felony aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, according to a news release from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.

SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll had said in March that at least four of the 20 children in the class had been disciplined this way since early February, and at least one child witnessed it.

The teachers have been on paid administrative leave since a supervisor called the SIUE Police Department on March 14. Schmoll said a parent informed that supervisor when her son came home one day and told her what was happening in his classroom.

The supervisor alleged that a teacher was telling kids who misbehaved to take off their clothes and stand inside a closet for five to 10 minutes with the door open before they could get dressed and come back to the class.

Bond for each of the women was set at $5,000.

Heart Start programs are federally funded and offered to families that otherwise couldn’t afford preschool to get their children ready for kindergarten.