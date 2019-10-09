Board votes against renewing community college president’s contract

Lewis and Clark Community College President Dale Chapman Lews and Clark Community College

The board of Lewis and Clark Community College has voted not to renew the contract of the school’s longtime president.

Dale Chapman has offered to work as president for a lower salary and fewer benefits but the board voted 4-3 Tuesday to let Chapman’s contract expire on June 30, The Telegraph in Alton reported.

The News-Democrat’s public salary database shows that Chapman earned $324,017 in 2017, according to the most recent records available.

The database also shows that Chapman’s wife, Linda Chapman, earned $232,761 to serve as vice president of academic affairs to bring the couple’s total annual income from the community college to over $556,000.

The Telegraph reported that the board members who did not want to renew Dale Chapman’s contract had been elected in recent years and had been “touting fiscal conservatism” and had been “critical of leadership salaries” at the college.

The RiverBender.com reported that 26 people spoke to the board about Chapman’s contract and all but one spoke in favor of keeping him on board.

Chapman calmly sat at the end of the board of trustees’ table when they voted late Tuesday night on his contract status.

Board Chairman David Heyen and members Julie Johnson, Kevin Rust and Charles Hanfelder voted against Chapman while board members Robert Watson, Brenda McCain and Dwight Werts supported Chapman, according to the Telegraph.

The college is based in Godfrey and also has campuses in Edwardsville and East Alton.