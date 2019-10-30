Illinois ranks exemplary and lowest performing schools. See how your school fares.

If you want to see how your neighborhood’s public schools are spending money and how students are scoring on standardized tests like the SAT, check out the latest report released by state education leaders on Wednesday.

It’s called the Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State Board of Education compiles each year. You can see it at www.illinoisreportcard.com, where you can find info about school districts and individual schools in interactive graphics.

For the second year, the report uses a variety of measurements to assign one of four proficiency categories to each school: exemplary, commendable, underperforming and lowest-performing.

There are 21 schools in the metro-east that are considered exemplary and 14 that are in the lowest-performing category. The majority of the area schools are in the commendable range.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to calculate proficiency categories, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Schools with an exemplary designation are performing in the top 10% of schools statewide while schools with a lowest-performing designation are in the bottom 5%.

The lowest performing schools get additional funding to make improvements.

Here are the metro-east schools in the exemplary category: Carlyle Elementary; Trenton Elementary; Beckemeyer Elementary; Aviston Elementary; Germantown Elementary; St. Rose Elementary; C.A. Henning School; Grantfork Upper Elementary; Webster Elementary; Columbia High School; Parkview Elementary; Eagleview Elementary; Waterloo Junior High School; Mascoutah High School; Mascoutah Elementary; Scott Elementary; Wingate Elementary; Freeburg Community High School; Fulton Junior High School; Wolf Branch Middle School; and Millstadt Consolidated School.

Here are the metro-east schools in the lowest-performing category: Elizabeth Morris Elementary; Penniman Elementary; Mason/Clark Middle School; Lincoln Middle School; Annette Officer Elementary; Katie Harper-Wright Elementary; Madison Junior High School; Bernard Long Elementary; Prairie Du Rocher Elementary; 7th Grade Academy; 8th Grade Academy; Oliver Parks 6th Grade School; Huffman Elementary; and Lalumier Elementary School.

The rankings are based on several measurements, which include how students improve their results on standardized tests, graduation rates and attendance.

The Illinois Report Card has dozens of statistics including topics such as graduation rates, demographics, chronic absenteeism and teacher absences.

It also shows the average salary for teachers in each district and statewide. To see salaries of specific public school employees in the metro-east, you can go to the public salary database at bnd.com.

The state board said in a news release that the report card shows that that number of students “taking and succeeding in rigorous college and career preparation courses” has had four years of continuous growth.

State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala, who began serving on March 1, said in the news release that the report card shows that Illinois has “focused intensively on college and career readiness for all students.”

The BND has reviewed the statistics released to the public Wednesday and compiled charts showing the percentage of metro-east students who met or exceeded state standards in English, math and science in 2018 and 2019.

You can see those charts below:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did report this story? We wanted to give BND readers a look at the statistics that measure how public school students are faring. The information is compiled by the Illinois State Board of Education each year and it’s called the Illinois Report Card, which was released to the public at noon Wednesday. Last week, state officials gave reporters a chance to preview the information before it was released to the public.