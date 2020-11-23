Grant 110 joins other southwest IL schools in remote learning between the holidays

Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 will start remote learning Nov. 30 and continue through Jan. 8, the district announced Saturday.

At a special board meeting Saturday, board members and administrators discussed the current increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as concerns about how the holidays might produce further spikes.

St. Clair County officials said Sunday that the region’s number of COVID-19 cases surged after Halloween, which likely saw less travel than Thanksgiving will.

The Grant school board split its vote, 4-3, on the decision to return to remote learning after Thanksgiving break.

Elsewhere in St. Clair County, other school districts are opting for full remote learning for between the holidays. Belleville 118, Belleville Township High School 201 and O’Fallon 203 have already announced their plans for remote learning. East St. Louis 189 has done remote learning all semester, but recently announced the district would sending staff home to work remotely.

In addition to increased positive cases, the metro-east has seen a declining number of available hospital beds. The three-day rolling average rate for availability of regular hospital beds in Region 4 was 16% on Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.