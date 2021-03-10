What will southwest IL classrooms look like under new COVID guidance from state board?

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education jointly released its revised public health guidance for schools during COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of March, 91% of Illinois school districts — which serve 89% of the state’s students — were providing at least some in-person instruction, according to ISBE.

Here are four takeaways from the latest Illinois guidance.

1) Districts can make facility decisions based on social distancing, not set capacities.

Previously, districts contended with set capacity limits for rooms that didn’t necessarily take space into account. Under guidance from the summer, for example, no more than 10 students and adults could be in the cafeteria when a region was under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan, and no more than 50 people could be in the same space during Phase 4.

Now, capacity limits are determined by the space’s ability to accommodate social distancing, rather than a set capacity limit or percentage. School administrators in the metro-east have pointed to the 50-person cap as a limiting factor for in-person learning. A full school day isn’t possible without giving students a break for lunch, and lunch isn’t logistically possible in many districts if only 50 people are allowed in the cafeteria at a time.

Bus capacity is the exception; no more than 50 people can be on a school bus at a time.

2) Social distancing restrictions are relaxed, except when there’s a confirmed COVID case.

Social distancing restrictions for in-person learning is reduced from 6 feet to between 3 and 6 feet for students and fully vaccinated staff. A staff member is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or their one and only shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Other staff will need to socially distance six feet.

Maintaining 6 feet is still the safest option, according to Illinois guidance, but schools may operate with a three-foot distance to provide in-person learning. IDPH and ISBE cite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Health Organization and unpublished research from the Mayo Clinic that support the 3- to 6-feet range.

The CDC’s definition of a “close contact” hasn’t changed.

Someone who has not been vaccinated is still considered a close contact and will be required to quarantine if exposed to a confirmed case within 6 feet, for a cumulative time period of 15 minutes within 24 hours.

“Districts and schools should evaluate the burden this could place on in-person learning when social distancing of less than 6 feet is employed, as more students and staff could be considered close contacts to a confirmed case,” the guidance says.

The lower threshold for social distancing also only applies when everyone is wearing a mask. During lunch time, when masks are taken off, the guidance still requires 6 feet of social distancing.

3) Guidance for staff vaccinations focus on accessibility, not mandates.

Just like the latest CDC guidance, the IDPH and ISBE guidelines do not require vaccinations for staff, nor does it set any benchmarks or thresholds for school districts before reopening.

Vaccine clinics at or near schools are considered “optimal,” since that can minimize barriers to access.

As of yet, none of the COVID-19 vaccines are approved for children under the age of 16.

“For these reasons, even after teachers and staff are vaccinated, schools need to continue mitigation measures for the foreseeable future, including requiring masks in schools and physical distancing as much as possible,” the guidance says.

4) Traditional end of the year events are left to the discretion of local school boards, administrators and health departments, as long as they follow other IDPH guidance.

Decisions about virtual or in-person open houses, school registration, prom and graduation are left to the local authorities — sort of.

IDPH has issued separate guidance for outdoor seated spectator events and meetings and social events.

For outdoor seated events, 6 feet of social distancing is required and venues can operate at 20% capacity. Meetings and social events are capped at either 50 people or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Further guidance specific to this sort of school event may come, according to IDPH and ISBE.