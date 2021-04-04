Education
Illinois schools to get $7 billion in federal money. How much for local districts?
Illinois school districts can expect to receive about $7 billion in federal funds as they transition students back to the classroom full time after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bulk of that money comes from the American Rescue Plan, about 90% of which will come in the form of direct payments.
The American Rescue Plan grants school districts a lot of flexibility over how they use the money over the next three-and-a-half years. Efforts to address learning loss need to account for at least 20% of the funding.
School districts in Illinois’ 57th District are set to receive more than $211 million from the funding, according to State Senator Christopher Belt’s office.
Here’s how much each district is set to receive:
Belle Valley School District 119 - $3,188,119
Belleville School District 118 - $14,266,160
Belleville Township High School District 201 - $11,129,782
Brooklyn Community Unit District 188 - $2,327,659
Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 - $39,296,338
East St Louis School District 189 - $78,670,909
Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70 - $889,924
Freeburg Community High School District 77 - $529,716
Granite City Community School District 9 - $28,344,741
Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 - $2,102,013
Harmony Emge School District 175 - $2,464,742
High Mount School District 116 - $1,656,848
Lebanon Community Unit School District 9 - $3,299,527
Madison Community Unit School District 12 - $7,070,958
Millstadt Community Consolidated School District 160 - $780,127
O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 - $3,431,645
O’Fallon Township High School District 203 - $2,340,947
Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 - $1,410,137
Signal Hill School District 181 - $1,217,988
Shiloh Village School District 85 - $804,356
Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130 - $498,118
Venice Community Unit School District 3 - $1,370,088
Whiteside School District 115 - $3,472,358
Wolf Branch School District 113 - $768,982
