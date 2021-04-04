Education

Illinois schools to get $7 billion in federal money. How much for local districts?

Illinois school districts can expect to receive about $7 billion in federal funds as they transition students back to the classroom full time after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of that money comes from the American Rescue Plan, about 90% of which will come in the form of direct payments.

The American Rescue Plan grants school districts a lot of flexibility over how they use the money over the next three-and-a-half years. Efforts to address learning loss need to account for at least 20% of the funding.

School districts in Illinois’ 57th District are set to receive more than $211 million from the funding, according to State Senator Christopher Belt’s office.

Here’s how much each district is set to receive:

Help us cover your community through BND's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting of East St. Louis and nearby communities and metro-east education, and to support new reporters.

Donate now
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service