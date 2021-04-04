Illinois schools to get $7 billion in federal money. How much for local districts?

Illinois school districts can expect to receive about $7 billion in federal funds as they transition students back to the classroom full time after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of that money comes from the American Rescue Plan, about 90% of which will come in the form of direct payments.

The American Rescue Plan grants school districts a lot of flexibility over how they use the money over the next three-and-a-half years. Efforts to address learning loss need to account for at least 20% of the funding.

School districts in Illinois’ 57th District are set to receive more than $211 million from the funding, according to State Senator Christopher Belt’s office.

Here’s how much each district is set to receive:

Belle Valley School District 119 - $3,188,119

Belleville School District 118 - $14,266,160

Belleville Township High School District 201 - $11,129,782

Brooklyn Community Unit District 188 - $2,327,659

Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 - $39,296,338

East St Louis School District 189 - $78,670,909

Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70 - $889,924

Freeburg Community High School District 77 - $529,716

Granite City Community School District 9 - $28,344,741

Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 - $2,102,013

Harmony Emge School District 175 - $2,464,742

High Mount School District 116 - $1,656,848

Lebanon Community Unit School District 9 - $3,299,527

Madison Community Unit School District 12 - $7,070,958

Millstadt Community Consolidated School District 160 - $780,127

O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 - $3,431,645

O’Fallon Township High School District 203 - $2,340,947

Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 - $1,410,137

Signal Hill School District 181 - $1,217,988

Shiloh Village School District 85 - $804,356

Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130 - $498,118

Venice Community Unit School District 3 - $1,370,088

Whiteside School District 115 - $3,472,358

Wolf Branch School District 113 - $768,982