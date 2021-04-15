Swansea school building evacuated and closed for the day because of gas leak

Students and faculty at High Mount School in Swansea were evacuated from the building Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak, according to an automated message to residents by District 116.

No children or staff were injured, but the school will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to the emergency message.

Parents were asked to pick up their children from the school bus lane as soon as possible.

