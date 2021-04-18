Young Women of Achievement virtual event honors Belleville high school seniors

Each year the Belle Clair Rotary Club, with the Belleville News-Democrat, presents the Young Women of Achievement Awards to graduating seniors attending the four Belleville high schools. These awards are a way to publicly acknowledge the contributions these individuals make to the community. This year’s event will take place virtually at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, and can be viewed via Facebook Live. BND file photo

Each year the Belle Clair Rotary Club, with the Belleville News-Democrat, presents the Young Women of Achievement Awards to graduating seniors attending the four Belleville high schools. These students have excelled in the fields of academics, the arts, athletics and community service. These awards are a way to publicly acknowledge the contributions these individuals make to the community.

This year’s event takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Schmidt Art Center at Southwestern Illinois College with limited attendance. The event can be viewed via a livestream on the Rotary Club’s facebook page.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jane Ponzi. Ponzi currently manages the St. Louis Green Business Challenge, which helps businesses implement everyday and innovative sustainability policies and practices to achieve cost-effective, efficient, systemic green improvements.

Ponzi’s keynote address can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flbuU8TnZE4.

Here are the recipients of the 2021 Young Women of Achievement Awards:

Academic Award Winners

Grace Schallert, Althoff Catholic High School

As one of the valedictorians in her class, Grace has maintained straight A’s throughout her academic career at Althoff Catholic with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 with a weighted cumulative GPA of a 5.20. Grace is the treasurer of the Althoff Catholic chapter of the National Honors Society and a four-year member of the student council. She is also a Eucharistic Minister for her school, a St. Clair County Teen Court Juror, a member of Science Club, and a member of Network Against Malaria. Grace is a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer team at Althoff, which placed third at state during her freshman year. With a passion for science and service, Grace intends to major in chemistry with aspirations of becoming a pediatric surgeon. While she is still undecided about which college she will attend, Grace is considering Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Saint Louis University, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Grace is the daughter of the late Joseph and Kimberly Schallert. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Diane Stroud.

Grace Schallert Provided

Briana Garrido, Belleville East High School

Briana is a brilliant student who excels in every single class. She is academically exceptional and inspires other students to excel. In her senior year she is taking challenging AP and honors courses, many of which will allow her to earn college credits while she is still in high school. She anticipates having 29 college credits completed by the end of her high school career. Briana is at the top of her class with a 5.0 weighted GPA. She received many academic honors including being recognized as a National Merit Commended Scholar and the College Board National Recognition Indigenous Program. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Honor Society, English Honor Society, Beta Chi Phi Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and the Rho Kappa Honor Society. In addition to her many academic achievements, Briana also participates in competitive gymnastics, Octagon Club, and Lifesavers Club. She intends to major in engineering. Her specific undergraduate destination remains undecided. Briana is the daughter of Tom and Kim Garrido of Belleville.

Briana Garrido Provided

Caroline Geib, Belleville West High School

Caroline’s perfect academic record is a testament to her dedication and intelligence. She has a 5.0 GPA and ranks at the top in her class of 500. Caroline is a gifted writer and excels in her English courses. She is a member and President of the National English Honor Society and the National Honor Society. Her writing skills are utilized as a reporter, editor and social media director for the Belleville West Hy News monthly paper. Caroline is also a member of French Club and the National French Honor Society, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, Belleville West Student Council, Speech & Acting Team, Belleville West Little Theatre, marching band, concert band and orchestra. Despite having a busy schedule and a rigorous academic course load, Caroline has found time to also attend and teach at the Belleville School of Ballet. She showcased her school spirit on the Belleville West Varsity Football Cheerleading Team. Caroline always puts her all into each of these activates and finds success through honesty, integrity and complete dedication. Caroline plans to study Journalism in college. Her parents are Danny and Gail Geib of Belleville.

Caroline Geib Provided

Tahlor Johnson, Governor French Academy

Tahlor is a devoted volunteer and concerned citizen so well-rounded that she could easily have been nominated for each of the Young Women of Achievement categories. Tahlor served as Key Club treasurer. She is a member of the Student Council, Winterfest Committee and World Language Club. Tahlor earned the highest test scores in math. She placed third in physics at the Regional Academic Challenge competition and earned Best of Upper School in our 2021 school science fair. She was interviewed by St. Louis KMOX radio about her scientific research. In 2020, Tahlor began a research project to see which hair dyes washed out most quickly. She reasoned that hair dyes that lasted longest would be reapplied least often, so would be less likely to cause cancer. This year Tahlor took her research a step farther by using an Ames test to investigate the possible connection between hair dye and cancer. Tahlor will present her research at the Illinois Junior Science and Humanities Symposium and the SIUE Science and Engineering Research Challenge. She hopes to continue this research in college. Tahlor is the daughter of Demetrius and RaShawn Johnson of Florissant, Missouri.

Tahlor Johnson Provided

Arts Award Winners

Hope Reeves, Althoff Catholic High School

Hope is a talented and well-rounded young woman who began her love of dance at age 4 and her love of singing at age 12. Hope’s four years on the varsity dance team have been successful—winning a state championship in Single A jazz in 2018, receiving two consecutive runner-up state trophies in Single A Pom dance in 2019 and 2020, and serving as team captain for the 2020-21 season. Hope was a cast member of “Shrek the Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Children of Eden,” as well as working on crew building and painting sets. Some of Hope’s fondest memories on stage include her role as Chava in “Fiddler on the Roof” and Yonah in “Children of Eden.” She has been a member in liturgical choir, coming in early before school or staying late after school to practice. Hope was a member of mixed chorus since her junior year, singing at the mayor’s prayer breakfast and performing at nearby grade schools. Hope was selected to sing the national anthem at school basketball and football games. Hope will attend Missouri State University and study special education. Her parents are Charles and Bridget Reeves of Belleville.

Hope Reeves Provided

Mika Bergman, Belleville East High School

Mika is an outstanding student artist who excels in drawing and painting but still manages to find success in all that she sets out to accomplish. Mika received the Lancer Medallion Award for her exceptional character, talent and behavior in the school’s art department. Additionally, Mika has been recognized and accepted into many art shows. She was a first-place winner in the painting, graphic design and drawing categories and placed fourth in the mixed media category from the Q-gallery Art Show for Belleville East High School. Mika also received first place at the Southwest Conference Art Show at the Edwardsville Arts Center. Her works have been accepted and displayed at the Southwestern Illinois College Schmidt Art Center, the SIUE Art and Design Gallery and the Art on the Square event. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society. Mika volunteers with the Belleville Mural Project, Midwest Salute to the Arts, Art on the Square, and the school’s art department. Mika earned a 4.4 weighted GPA. She plans to attend Washington University to pursue a career in the arts. Mika is the daughter of Timothy and Motoko Bergman of Fairview Heights.

Mika Bergman Provided

Olivia Nicholson, Belleville West High School

In her four years at Belleville West High School, Olivia demonstrated outstanding musical talent and potential. Olivia is involved in Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Maroon Majic (Choir), and Vocal Jazz at Belleville West. Her vocal performances have earned her top recognition at district, state and national level competitions. Olivia is a three-time All-District Musician and an All-State Musician, having been recognized through the Illinois Music Educators Association Mixed Choir. She also earned All-National Musician recognition through the All National Honor Ensemble Mixed Choir. Additionally, she was accepted to the Quad State Honor Choir through Murray State University. Olivia is also academically gifted, maintaining a 3.85 unweighted GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Belleville West Student Council, and Belleville Achieves Strength in Character. Outside of the classroom, Olivia is active with her church family and participates in the music ministry. In 2018 and in 2019, she traveled to Paraguay on a medical mission trip. Olivia plans to study Music Education at Belmont University in Nashville. Her parents are Andy and Becky Nicholson of Belleville.

Athletics Award Winners

Julia O’Neill, Althoff Catholic High School

Julia was a member of Althoff’s varsity soccer team for four years and the cross-country team for the past three years. Her soccer success at Althoff led to her being named an All-Conference, All-State, Second Team All-Metro and Third Team All-Decade player. She is excited to lead Althoff this year as a team captain. She was successful in track, with an appearance at the state cross country meet in 2019 and a spot on the All-Metro third team. As a member of the Lou Fusz Athletic, Olivia’s team won the club’s first ever U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in 2019. She is a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society and BASIC. During her senior year, Julia participated in the Belleville CEO program where she learned how to start a business. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Julia organized a food drive for the Belleville Inner Faith Food Pantry. She is active in her faith and serves as a sacristan and Eucharistic minister at Althoff Catholic High School. Julia ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She will attend Marquette University where she plans to major in nursing and play soccer for the Golden Eagles. Julia is the daughter of Dave and Lynn O’Neill of Smithton.

Julia O’Neill Provided

Mariah May, Belleville East High School

One of Mariah’s teachers described Mariah as an exceptional leader both on and off the volleyball court. She is a member of the Belleville East varsity volleyball and softball teams. Mariah received the Lancer Spirit Award in both 2018 and 2019 for her outstanding leadership as a student athlete. Outside of athletics, Mariah excels academically too. She has maintained a 4.7 weighted GPA and has earned membership in the English Honor Society, National Honor Society, Beta Chi Phi Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. Mariah serves as the President of the Future Business Leaders of America organization and as the Vice-President for both the Belleville East Student Council and National Honor Society. She volunteered countless hours organizing community events such as the Fall Food Drive and the Spring Blood Drive. Mariah has a passion for law and has participated in Teen Court as a juror, the Saper Immersion Law Program and the St. Louis University Law Mock Trial Program. Mariah is considering offers from several colleges. Her parents are Marvin and Andria May of Fairview Heights.

Mariah May Provided

Kylie Gagen, Belleville West High School

Kylie is a top-notch student athlete who is planning to continue her successful soccer career in college. She has been a member of the Varsity Soccer Team at Belleville West all four years of high school and has played on numerous select soccer teams in the St. Louis metro area. During her sophomore year, Kylie was named the Belleville West Soccer Defensive Player of the Year. She was a four-year member of the Varsity Volleyball Team. In her junior year, Kylie was selected to the All-Conference Volleyball Team and the Academic All-Conference Volleyball Team. During her senior year Kylie was the volleyball team captain. She also maintains a high GPA and is a member of many clubs and community organizations. As a member of the National honor Society, Kylie volunteered an additional 40+ hours with Belleville Public School District #118 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kylie has helped with various athletic camps for young athletes and those with special needs. Kylie plans to attend McKendree University where she will play soccer for the Bearcats. She plans to major in Psychology and hopes to be a school counselor. Kylie is the daughter of Christopher and Charissa Gagen of Millstadt.

Kylie Gagen Provided

Community Service Award Winners

Nariah Parks, Althoff Catholic High School

Nariah maintains a 3.9 GPA. She has been a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, Student Ambassadors and as a Huddle Leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She volunteered at several blood drives, helped to organize school events, led fellow students closer to Jesus Christ and has been a Big Sister mentor to a younger student. Nariah was elected CEO of the entrepreneurship class, Belleville CEO. She was a member of the East Saint Louis Life More Abundantly Clean Team program for seven years and volunteered over 70 hours at the 2019 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center summer camp. Nariah has been a hostess at several National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) banquets and Martin Luther King Jr. programs. She volunteered as a teacher’s aide at the Delta Child Development Center. Nariah is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated GEMS Mentorship program where she helped set up Christmas community outreach programs and community Trunk or Treats. She is a State Champion track and field sprinter. Nariah will attend Louisiana Tech University where she plans to continue her track and field career. Her parents are Alvin and JoAnne Parks of East St. Louis.

Nariah Parks Provided

Grace LaBlance, Belleville East High School

Grace is a well-rounded student who holds many leadership positions in the clubs and organizations. She is a member of Lifesavers Club, BASIC, Octagon Club, Spanish Club, Student Council and Marching Band. Grace served as the President of Lifesavers Club for three years, Drum Major for the Belleville East Marching Band for two years, English Honor Society President for one year and BASIC Senior Leader for one year. Through her membership in Lifesavers and BASIC, Grace has been able to assist elementary and middle school-aged students with character building, dealing with peer pressure and mental/physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of school, Grace demonstrates servant-leadership through teaching religion at St. Augustine’s Church and St. Teresa Catholic School. She has helped fundraise for local non-profits and organized a Teeter-Totter-A-Thon that raised around $10,000. Her volunteer experiences, especially her tutoring and teaching experiences, have helped Grace decide to pursue a degree in Elementary Education at St. Louis University. Grace is the daughter of Gary LaBlance and Ann Sullivan-LaBlance of Swansea.

Grace LaBlance Provided

Taylor Geluck, Belleville West High School

Taylor is a leader both inside and outside of the classroom. She is first in her class of nearly 500 students with an impressive 5.0 weighted GPA. Taylor is the student council class president, chair of the prom committee, chair of the school publicity committee, head of the Belleville West Environmental Conservation Group and chair of the sustainability committee in the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy. Taylor participates in the Science Olympiad, French Club and French Honor Society, Math Team, National Honor Society and has completed the St. Louis Go! Marathon twice. In the past four years Taylor volunteered her time with the Belleville Area Humane Society, Battle of the Badges – an event that raises funds for Special Olympics, and in her school community by tutoring, working as an administrative assistant and guiding freshman students through their first day of classes on Freshman Day. Taylor displays great leadership qualities and was selected to attend the Belleville West Hugh O’Brian Leadership Conference and the Belleville West Illinois Leadership Seminar in 2019. Taylor excels in volleyball and softball. She will attend Washington University to study Biology and Environmental Studies and will play softball. Her career goal is to become a veterinary surgeon. Her parents are Brian and Stacey Geluck of Millstadt.